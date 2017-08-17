Trump Tweets About Hoax Story About Killing Islamic Terrorists With Bullets Dipped In Pig Blood

In the aftermath of a truck attack in Barcelona that appears to be a terrorist incident, President Trump tweeted, urging the world to study what John J. Pershing, a US General in the first half of the 20th century, did to stop Islamic terrorists:

Study what General Pershing of the United States did to terrorists when caught. There was no more Radical Islamic Terror for 35 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

What Trump Thinks Happened

This isn't the first time that Trump has referenced Pershing's supposed actions, and the previous time — a campaign speech in February 2016 — he went into more detail:

As the crowd cheered him on, Trump told them about Pershing — “rough guy, rough guy” — who was fighting terrorism in the early 1900s. Trump didn't say where this happened, but variations of this story online usually state that it happened in the Philippines during the Philippine-American War — part of the island nation's protracted battle for independence — early in Pershing’s career. “They were having terrorism problems, just like we do,” Trump said. “And he caught 50 terrorists who did tremendous damage and killed many people. And he took the 50 terrorists, and he took 50 men and he dipped 50 bullets in pigs’ blood — you heard that, right? He took 50 bullets, and he dipped them in pigs’ blood. And he had his men load his rifles, and he lined up the 50 people, and they shot 49 of those people. And the 50th person, he said: You go back to your people, and you tell them what happened. And for 25 years, there wasn’t a problem. Okay? Twenty-five years, there wasn’t a problem.”

Here's video of the speech:





What Actually Happened

The closest we get to Trump's claim is from a Chicago Daily Tribune article in 1927:



The Tribune article says Pershing sprinkled some prisoners with pig’s blood, which the Juramentados believed would condemn them for eternity. But then Pershing let the prisoners go. He issued a warning to others about being sprinkled with the pig’s blood. The Tribune article said “those drops of porcine gore proved more powerful than bullets.” There were no executions as described by Trump. In fact, Pershing was more inclined toward peace talks with the Moros rather than violence.

A variant of the incident — that Pershing buried Muslims next to pig carcasses — is based on super shaky evidence:

But the only historical evidence that something like this actually happened appears to come from a letter written by a soldier who served in the Philippines. "Mr. C.C. Booth of Dallas, Texas, who served in Mindanao under Pershing, recalls seeing him hang a Moro chieftain by the heels over an open grave, kill a pig, and then drop the Moro into the grave with the bloody animal," according to a 1962 article by Donald Smythe in the Pacific Historical Review, an academic journal. However, David J. Silbey, a Cornell University historian and author of A War of Frontier and Empire: The Philippine-American War, 1899-1902, raised red flags about its sourcing. This claim came from one letter -- and one that was written in 1960, more than half a century after the events in question.

There is another recorded anecdote about the use of pig-adjacent burial, but it does not involve Pershing:

Yet another account, from the 1938 book Jungle Patrol, attributed the deed to someone other than Pershing:

"It was Colonel Alexander Rodgers of the 6th Cavalry who accomplished by taking advantage of religious prejudice what the bayonets and Krags had been unable to accomplish. Rodgers inaugurated a system of burying all dead juramentados in a common grave with the carcasses of slaughtered pigs."

And even if we take Trump's account of what Pershing did as accurate, the effect (25 years of peace) isn't supported by the evidence:

"[T]he pacifying effect that Trump claims is nonsense," said Michael H. Hunt, an emeritus historian at the University of North Carolina and author of Arc of Empire: America's Wars in Asia from the Philippines to Vietnam. The region "remained in constant unrest during the period of American rule and into the period of independence, right down to the present."



But let's take a step back and really think about what's being suggested:

Even if this weren't a false andecdote, the President of the U.S. is advocating for killing Muslims with pigs' blood https://t.co/n1FkPGcTiZ — Sulome Anderson (@SulomeAnderson) August 17, 2017



