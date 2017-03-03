UPDATING THROUGHOUT THE DAY

Jeff Sessions Used His Own Campaign Funds For Travel To Stump For Trump And Meet Russians, And Other Trump News From Today

At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Friday, March 3rd, 2017. Day 43.

+ Top Trump Advisers Push The President To Purge Obama Appointees, In Effort To Prevent Leaks Politico

+ Jeff Sessions Used His Own Campaign Funds To Travel To Convention Where He Spoke For Trump And Met With Russians Marketwatch

    -- Jared Kushner And Michael Flynn Had Two Previously Undisclosed Meetings With The Russian Ambassador The New York Times

+ Mike Pence Used A Private AOL Address To Conduct State Business, And It Was Hacked Indiana Star

+ DACA Beneficiary Arrested After Speaking To Media Expected To Be Deported Without Trial The Huffington Post

+ Former Trump Adviser At Center Of Russian Controversy Pens Letter To DOJ Accusing Hillary Clinton Of Hate Crimes Business Insider

Wednesday night, Donald Trump defended Jeff Sessions in a series of tweets. Just screenshot a note next time.

 
 
 
 

Early Friday morning, Trump griped about his cabinet appointments.

 

...Not before he could tweet about a book on immigration written by a regular on Fox and Friends.

 



