UPDATING THROUGHOUT THE DAY

Trump Administration Preparing Release Of Second Travel Ban, And Other Trump News From Today

At Digg we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017. Day 34.

Top Stories

+ Trump Administration Preparing Release Of Its Revised Travel Ban CNN

    -- Trump Adviser Stephen Miller Says Travel Ban Will Have 'The Same Basic Policy Outcome' The Huffington Post

Other Stories

+ Federal Hiring Freeze Halts Some Army Child Care Programs Military.com

+ Trump Cabinet Clashes With Administration Over Hiring Power Politico

+ Trump Team And Traditional-Right To Split CPAC The Washington Post

Trump's Tweets

This morning, Trump weighed in on the race for DNC chair.

 
 


Here's What Happened Tuesday.

More

Need more Trump news and analysis? Check out our Trump Channel.

Benjamin Goggin is the News Editor at Digg. 

WANT MORE TECH?

216 diggs
Stay up to date on the tech world with our tech channel.
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

147 diggs
Get all the latest news about President Trump with our live-updating Trump channel.