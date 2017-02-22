Trump Administration Preparing Release Of Second Travel Ban, And Other Trump News From Today

At Digg we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017. Day 34.

Top Stories

+ Trump Administration Preparing Release Of Its Revised Travel Ban CNN

-- Trump Adviser Stephen Miller Says Travel Ban Will Have 'The Same Basic Policy Outcome' The Huffington Post

Other Stories

+ Federal Hiring Freeze Halts Some Army Child Care Programs Military.com

+ Trump Cabinet Clashes With Administration Over Hiring Power Politico

+ Trump Team And Traditional-Right To Split CPAC The Washington Post

Trump's Tweets

This morning, Trump weighed in on the race for DNC chair.

One thing I will say about Rep. Keith Ellison, in his fight to lead the DNC, is that he was the one who predicted early that I would win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2017

Very much enjoyed my tour of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture...A great job done by amazing people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2017





Here's What Happened Tuesday.

