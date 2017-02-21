Trump Administration To Rescind Protections For Trans Students, And Other Trump News From Today

At Digg we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Tuesday, February 21th, 2017. Day 33.

Top Stories

+ Trump Administration To Rescind Protections For Trans Students The Washington Blade

+ The Department Of Homeland Security Issues Two New Memos Outlining Crackdown On Illegal Immigration NBC

+ Before Pence's Visit Where He Praised The EU, Bannon Told German Diplomat He Thought The Group Was Flawed Reuters

+ Donald Trump Announces HR McMaster As National Security Adviser, Filling Spot Left By Michael Flynn CNN

Other Stories

+ Kellyanne Conway Says Administration Is Considering Recess Appointments RawStory

+ Senator John McCain Critiques Trump, 'The First Thing That Dictators Do Is Shut Down The Press' CNN

+ Trump Denounces Anti-Semitism, 'It's Terrible' CNBC









Here's What Happened Friday.

More

Need more Trump news and analysis? Check out our Trump Channel.