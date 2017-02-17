Trump Considers Using National Guard To Round Up Undocumented Immigrants, And Other Trump News From Today

In At Digg we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Friday, February 17th, 2017. Day 29.

Top Stories

+ Trump Administration reportedly considering mobilizing 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants AP

+ Trump To Tap Crossroads Media Founder Mike Dubke, Who Tried To 'Kill The Trump Movement' As Communication Director CNN

+ Trump Administration Purges State Department As Diplomacy Gets Closer To The White House CBS

-- Tillerson Starts State Department Tenure To Find His Role Sidelined By The White House The Guardian

+ Supreme Court Will Guide Trump's Treatment Of Non-Citizens In Three Ruling Come June Reuters

+ Jeff Sessions' Associates Spreads Through The Trump Administration CNN

Other Stories

+ Chris Christie Says Trump Forced Him To Order Meatloaf At The White House The Boston Globe

+ Trump Winery Seeks Foreign Workers To Pick Grapes In Freezing Weather BuzzFeed News

Trump's Tweets

Despite the long delays by the Democrats in finally approving Dr. Tom Price, the repeal and replacement of ObamaCare is moving fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2017

Going to Charleston, South Carolina, in order to spend time with Boeing and talk jobs! Look forward to it. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2017

Thank you for all of the nice statements on the Press Conference yesterday. Rush Limbaugh said one of greatest ever. Fake media not happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2017

General Keith Kellogg, who I have known for a long time, is very much in play for NSA - as are three others. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2017









Here's What Happened Thursday.

More