Trump Considers Using National Guard To Round Up Undocumented Immigrants, And Other Trump News From Today

In At Digg we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.
Friday, February 17th, 2017. Day 29.
Top Stories
+ Trump Administration reportedly considering mobilizing 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants AP
+ Trump To Tap Crossroads Media Founder Mike Dubke, Who Tried To 'Kill The Trump Movement' As Communication Director CNN
+ Trump Administration Purges State Department As Diplomacy Gets Closer To The White House CBS
-- Tillerson Starts State Department Tenure To Find His Role Sidelined By The White House The Guardian
+ Supreme Court Will Guide Trump's Treatment Of Non-Citizens In Three Ruling Come June Reuters
+ Jeff Sessions' Associates Spreads Through The Trump Administration CNN
Other Stories
+ Chris Christie Says Trump Forced Him To Order Meatloaf At The White House The Boston Globe
+ Trump Winery Seeks Foreign Workers To Pick Grapes In Freezing Weather BuzzFeed News
Trump's Tweets
