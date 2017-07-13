Reddit User 'Wetbutt23' Scoops Sports Network On Major White Sox Trade, Gives Us An Excellent Correction

The Chicago White Sox announced on Thursday that they were trading Jose Quintana to the Chicago Cubs, news that caught pretty much everyone by surprise. Usually the local sports media sniffs out rumors of impending trades, but the Chicago media was apparently completely in the dark about it. As CSN Chicago wrote:

In today's digital age, it's rare -- maybe even unprecedented -- for a trade of this magnitude to fly under the radar until it's finalized and announced. But the White Sox and Cubs managed to do just that while pulling off a trade that could alter the landscape of baseball in this city for the next decade.







But while the media was in the dark, some random dudes on Reddit (Wetbutt23 and, uh, KatyPerrysBootyHole) knew exactly what was going down on Wednesday night:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/a3f6e6121ddc4317b940e7829d0d2002_b4e519ff47c44aec9e621810041f8946_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/e5a56c58c80e44b888aca37711d044e4_b4e519ff47c44aec9e621810041f8946_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />





And all of this resulted in one of the better corrections we've seen in a while from CSN Chicago:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/2bb0da32cc5a4d27a174f9c2950467b3_b4e519ff47c44aec9e621810041f8946_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />





Let this be the exception that proves the "don't believe everything you read on the internet" rule.





