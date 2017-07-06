MAY THE FAKE MOVIE HOLIDAY BE WITH YOU

Welcome To July Sixth Park

Here at Digg, we're big fans of Chris and Jack, a YouTube sketch comedy group featuring Chris Smith and Jack De Sena1. They make a good, funny sketch every month.

This year on May 4, the YouTube duo came out with this hilarious take on date-specific movie fandom holidays:

 


You know date-specific movie fandom holidays. The most famous is probably May the Fourth, a day when "Star Wars" fans celebrate their favorite sci-fi series because the date sounds like the start to the famous phrase "May the force be with you." But there's also October 3 for "Mean Girls" fans, October 21 for "Back to the Future" fanatics, April 25 for "Miss Congeniality" holdouts, and probably a bunch more besides these ones.

Anyway, back to Chris and Jack. Last week, the duo came out with the (very funny) deleted scenes from that first video:

 


And, well, today is the day. So in honor of the greatest and most fake date-specific movie fandom holiday, Chris and Jack gave us this gem2 — the actual celebration of July Sixth Park:

 


Let this saga of Chris and Jack YouTube sketches be a lesson — no matter how fake your date specific movie fandom holiday may be at the beginning, never give up on making it a reality.

Life finds a way.

1 If that name sounds familiar to you, it might be because De Sena was a cast member on Nickelodeon's "All That" and also voiced Sokka on "Avatar: The Last Airbender" on the same network. It's either that or you're already a big Chris and Jack fan.

2 Also, July 6 falls on the first Thursday of the month, which is the usual drop date for their monthly video. Man, everything about this is perfect.

Joey Cosco is an Associate Social Media and Video Editor at Digg.