Welcome To July Sixth Park

Here at Digg, we're big fans of Chris and Jack, a YouTube sketch comedy group featuring Chris Smith and Jack De Sena1. They make a good, funny sketch every month.
This year on May 4, the YouTube duo came out with this hilarious take on date-specific movie fandom holidays:
You know date-specific movie fandom holidays. The most famous is probably May the Fourth, a day when "Star Wars" fans celebrate their favorite sci-fi series because the date sounds like the start to the famous phrase "May the force be with you." But there's also October 3 for "Mean Girls" fans, October 21 for "Back to the Future" fanatics, April 25 for "Miss Congeniality" holdouts, and probably a bunch more besides these ones.
Anyway, back to Chris and Jack. Last week, the duo came out with the (very funny) deleted scenes from that first video:
And, well, today is the day. So in honor of the greatest and most fake date-specific movie fandom holiday, Chris and Jack gave us this gem2 — the actual celebration of July Sixth Park:
Let this saga of Chris and Jack YouTube sketches be a lesson — no matter how fake your date specific movie fandom holiday may be at the beginning, never give up on making it a reality.
Life finds a way.
1 If that name sounds familiar to you, it might be because De Sena was a cast member on Nickelodeon's "All That" and also voiced Sokka on "Avatar: The Last Airbender" on the same network. It's either that or you're already a big Chris and Jack fan. ↩
2 Also, July 6 falls on the first Thursday of the month, which is the usual drop date for their monthly video. Man, everything about this is perfect. ↩