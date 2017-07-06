Welcome To July Sixth Park

MAY THE FAKE MOVIE HOLIDAY BE WITH YOU

Here at Digg, we're big fans of Chris and Jack, a YouTube sketch comedy group featuring Chris Smith and Jack De Sena . They make a good, funny sketch every month.

This year on May 4, the YouTube duo came out with this hilarious take on date-specific movie fandom holidays:





You know date-specific movie fandom holidays. The most famous is probably May the Fourth, a day when "Star Wars" fans celebrate their favorite sci-fi series because the date sounds like the start to the famous phrase "May the force be with you." But there's also October 3 for "Mean Girls" fans, October 21 for "Back to the Future" fanatics, April 25 for "Miss Congeniality" holdouts, and probably a bunch more besides these ones.

Anyway, back to Chris and Jack. Last week, the duo came out with the (very funny) deleted scenes from that first video:





And, well, today is the day. So in honor of the greatest and most fake date-specific movie fandom holiday, Chris and Jack gave us this gem — the actual celebration of July Sixth Park:





Let this saga of Chris and Jack YouTube sketches be a lesson — no matter how fake your date specific movie fandom holiday may be at the beginning, never give up on making it a reality.

Life finds a way.