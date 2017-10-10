'DON'T EMBARRASS ME'

Harrowing Audio Captures Harvey Weinstein Pressuring Woman He Groped To Come Back To His Room

​Ambra Battilana Gutierrez is one of several women whose story of sexual assault at Harvey Weinstein's hands is told in The New Yorker's new piece. In 2015, Gutierrez told police she had been aggressively groped by the producer: 

In the office, she sat with Weinstein on a couch to review the portfolio, and he began staring at her breasts, asking if they were real. Gutierrez later told officers of the New York Police Department Special Victims Division that Weinstein then lunged at her, groping her breasts and attempting to put a hand up her skirt while she protested. He finally backed off and told her that his assistant would give her tickets to “Finding Neverland,” a Broadway play that he was producing. He said that he would meet her at the show that evening.

[The New Yorker]


After reporting the incident to the police, Gutierrez returned the next day to record a conversation with Weinstein, who pressured her to come to his hotel room while he showers. The audio of the conversation, as Weinstein presses Gutierrez to come with him and warns her not to embarrass him at the hotel, is difficult to listen to: 

 


[Read more at The New Yorker]

