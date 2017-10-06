EXTREMELY CREEPY

Woman Films Hacker Taking Over Her Webcam, Taunting Her

​The Internet of Things is notoriously insecure, but a recent incident experienced by Rilana Hamer in the Netherlands takes things to the next level. Hamer initially noticed that a webcam she bought was moving of its own accord and a voice addressed her from the webcam's speaker. After she unplugged it and put it away, she took it back out to film it if it started acting up again. It did: 

 

Hamer and the hacker ended up having a conversation:

[T]he voice returned. “Hello, do you speak French?” it asked. Hamer eventually flipped out at the intruder, yelling, “Get the fuck out of my house.” “Hola señorita,” the hacker teased. “Yeah, fuck you,” she screamed. At last, the troll lost his quiet composure, shouting, “Suck my dick!”

[Gizmodo]


Read more at Gizmodo, and maybe go turn off your webcam.

