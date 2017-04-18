University Instructor Takes Notes On Her Students' Web Browsing Habits During Class, And Uh...

If you're a college student and you've brought your laptop to lecture, you're probably not using it to take notes. It's okay. You know it, we know it, everyone knows it.

But if you're sitting in EARTH 222/ENVIRON 232 at the University of Michigan, you might want to take a look over your shoulder before you hit "play" on that Planet Earth 2 video, lest you end up on this epic list making its way around Twitter.

My GSIs recorded all the things they caught students doing in lecture over the semester 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nvvhYAMaa0 — Tahany (@TahanyAls) April 17, 2017

Seriously though kids, education is import– Wait a second, we've got to go. Our shipment of turtlenecks just got here. Stay in school!