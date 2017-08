'FOR SOME, IT'S A LIFE-CHANGING EVENT'

Chicago meteorologist Tom Skilling loves weather so much that seeing his coverage of today's solar eclipse might turn you into a total weather nerd too.



Watch as the beloved weatherman is brought to tears over the phenomenon's beauty:

TEARS OF JOY: Tom Skilling got a little emotional during his cover of the eclipse. We feel you, Tom. @Skilling #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/T18DvLw1SG — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) August 21, 2017





No need to apologize Tom, we're right there with ya.





[WGN TV News Via Mashable]