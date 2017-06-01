Weather.com Devotes Its Homepage To Blasting Trump For Pulling Out Of The Paris Agreement

With the news that Donald Trump will pull the US out of the Paris Agreement on climate change, your go-to weather site decided it's had enough. When Trump's decision was confirmed, Weather.com's homepage was taken over by a strong statement against Trump's decision:

A recent Bloomberg piece touched on the growing role of meteorologists — rather than climatologists — in convincing Americans to take climate change seriously:

The weatherman or weatherwoman is the only scientist most people ever see. TV meteorologists tend to be inviting, attractive figures who together have earned the trust of millions of people. That’s why the American Meteorological Society has for years encouraged them to embrace their default role as “station scientist.”



You can read President Obama's reaction to President Trump's decision here.

Other leaders quickly condemned the decision. General Electric's CEO expressed disappointment on Twitter.

Disappointed with today’s decision on the Paris Agreement. Climate change is real. Industry must now lead and not depend on government. — Jeff Immelt (@JeffImmelt) June 1, 2017









