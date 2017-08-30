O --> ?

This Optical Illusion Will Make You Rethink Your Understanding Of 'Circles'

You know what a circle is. You're an adult. Or at the very least, you're a smart child who knows how to use the internet and point his or her web browser to Digg dot com. The point is, you probably are familiar with the concepts of "circles" and "round".

So please allow this strange image of five perfect circles (we promise) to warp your reality:

 moillusions.com


Those wobbly potato-shaped figures that seem to spiral into one another/move on their own? Yeah, they're perfect circles. To see it better, let's take it down from five loops to two. Try your best to stare at each shape individually:

 The Sun


Still not convinced? Take a look at that same image from above, but with a solid red line drawn through each circle:

 The Sun


Circles, man.

