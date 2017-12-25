FROM YOUR PASSIVE-AGGRESSIVE SISTER Hope This Gift Isn't Too Waspy For Your Tastes Digg Dec 25 2017, 7:11 AM digg Save Share Tweet 'nana Blacklist story Blacklist domain Now, it wouldn't be Christmas without a little bit of family drama, wouldn't it? This Video Of A Wasp Cutting A Bee In Half Is Fricking Crazy Next UpMan Very Patiently Removes 40,000 Honey Bees From Garage07:12QualityShare facebook twitter email linkhttp://edit.digg.com/e/a0e32585c0c84cab83e9553a492b8134Copied embed<iframe src="//content.jwplatform.com/players/OoaJIVp9-coeAxn20.html" width="320" height="260" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto"></iframe>CopiedAuto720p406p270p180pRewind 10 SecondsNext Up: Man Very Patiently Removes 40,000 Honey Bees From Garage00:0000:4000:40ChromecastClosed CaptionsShareDiscoverSettingsFullscreen [Ernie Perez] Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.