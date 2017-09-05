The 5 Wardrobe Essentials You Need To Transition To Fall

​You know that time of year where it’s not really hot but not really cold? What’s it called again? Oh yeah! Fall. With Labor Day in our rear view mirror, it’s time for Christmas Fall! We’re still a few weeks away from doing the full seasonal wardrobe shift. But wearing tank tops and sandals is starting to feel like wishful thinking. Here are the five pieces to help get you that’ll help get you through weather that’s as indecisive as your first round fantasy football draft pick.

Corduroy is the surprising power move. Their nubby texture is the right amount of weight for fall but when made with a thin-wale cotton, you won’t overheat. It’s hard to miss with these classic Levi’s.

Henleys are like the swiss army knife of shirts. Wear one by itself, layer with a sweater, throw it under a blazer when you’re feeling fancy. Basically, it looks good with everything without you having to think too hard.

Flint And Tinder’s 10-Year Hoodie is our favorite hoodie ever. It’s made in America, constructed from a beefy 23-ounce fleece, and will grow with you, the way your favorite sweatshirt should

Time to get some new white kicks. Because if you did up summer right, your old pair probably aren’t looking that fresh any more. This pair from SeaVees looks almost like a chukka but wears like slip on.

When you think of denim, you think of Levi’s. This jacket is reliable, affordable, and, if you don’t already have one, a no-brainer. Try going one size down for a sleeker fit on a cut that typically runs a bit big.





