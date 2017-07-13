Is 'War For The Planet Of The Apes' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

​The rebooted "Planet of the Apes" franchise avoids the time travel plotting of the originals and the Tim Burton weirdness of the 2001 remake in favor of motion capture maestro performances from Andy Serkis and company. "War for the Planet of the Apes" sets out to be the dark final chapter in a trilogy centered on Serkis' lead ape Caesar. Is it a satisfying conclusion, or does it make monkeys of its audience? Here's what the reviews say:





The Plot Is All Third Act Doom And Gloom

After the traumatic infighting that served as the centerpiece for “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his fellow apes have become almost legendary, the animals in the woods that soldiers speak about with hushed tones. No one knows exactly where Caesar is or what his plans are, although we learn relatively quickly that his primary focus is survival. It’s an interesting narrative aspect of these films that Caesar so often seems to just be seeking peace, but he’s drawn back into conflict by human beings who refuse to allow co-existence with a species that may be their superior. That’s exactly what happens when a character known only as The Colonel (Woody Harrelson) attacks the apes camp, killing some of Caesar’s family.



[RogerEbert.com]

These militaristic zealots get off on the torture and mistreatment of apes, using them as slave labor in a prison camp where they’re starved, beaten, and tortured, sometimes by turncoat members of their own kind. Are you ready to escape reality at the multiplex yet?



[Slate]





You Mostly Stick With Andy Serkis' Caesar Throughout

Director Matt Reeves (who co-wrote the screenplay with Mark Bomback) has created a bleak, heavily allusive saga of rancid imperialism, and in telling it from the point of view of the brilliant ape leader Caesar (a computer-enhanced Andy Serkis), he has made humans psychotic and apes (gorillas, orangutans, chimpanzees), for lack of a better word, humanistic.



[Vulture]

Dozens of other movies would have bounced us narratively back and forth between the Colonel and Caesar. It’s much stronger and easier to identify with Caesar because we’re on the journey with him, knowing only what he knows, but the pressure to bring the human star back before the hour-mark must have been high. It’s so smart of Reeves, a great director who also made smart decisions with the last film in this series and the woefully underrated “Let Me In,” to avoid it.



[RogerEbert.com]





The Colonel (Woody Harrelson) Is Too Much Of A Kurtz Copycat

Harrelson’s little more than another angry psychopath, terrified by the apes’ potential to rule the planet but unafraid to waste several minutes revealing his entire backstory to Caesar when the occasion calls for it.



[IndieWire]



The big joke here is that Reeves has remade Apocalypse Now with apes in place of the Viet Cong. Soldiers refer to them as “the Kong” (heh), and you can half-glimpse on a tunnel wall the scrawl APE-POCALYPSE now (heh-heh). Woody Harrelson is doing Brando’s Kurtz, shaving his head and speaking in a high, childlike voice. Apes are found crucified outside the colonel’s compound.



[Vulture]



Steve Zahn's Character 'Bad Ape' Is A Breakout Favorite

Bad Ape is actually a great ape, a marvelous, semi-forgetful senior citizen whose doddering generosity is the sort that can save the day. (When he holds a pair of binoculars to his eyes the wrong way around, the “oooooohhhh” of disappointment that escapes his lips is one of the movie’s goofiest little pleasures.)



[TIME]



Zahn's portrayal of the dimwitted ape who has been in hiding for the past few months and reluctantly joins Caesar's group is the unrecognized hero. Like every good Shakespearean tragedy, the comic relief that often times accompanies a moment of catharsis is arguably the most important part of the story.



[Polygon]



His very appearance suggests a bigger world of ape survivors than Caesar and his cohorts initially thought, and he’s also a welcome surprise in the midst of the pitch-black story, injecting some levity into an otherwise humorless movie.



[IndieWire]





Amiah Miller's Sympathetic Human Role Gets Short-Changed

The only other major human character is the adolescent Nova (Amiah Miller), who’s rendered mute by some unspecified new plague and turns into an honorary member of the apes’ clan. She’s an intriguing character who never quite receives her due, particularly once the movie doubles back to give Caesar his last big moment in the spotlight.



[IndieWire]

Given the bleakness of this film’s vision of the future of humanity, I don’t begrudge the screenwriters (director Reeves, in collaboration with Mark Bomback) an attempt to include a single sympathetic figure from our withering branch of the hominid family tree. But especially in a movie with so few female characters—the only other significant one is a young ape charged with caring for Caesar’s baby son in his absence—it would have been nice if the sole representative of humankind worth saving had possessed the ability to speak.



[Slate]





"War" Is The Most Visually Ambitious Of The "Apes" Franchise

We take the effects work of the “Apes” films for granted because it’s both seamless and ambitious, but “War” takes mo-cap to new heights. Whether it’s an army of apes on horseback (or the climactic blow-out battle), or intimate moments between Maurice and the equally mute young girl, these three films make us believe what we’re seeing without ever thinking about the complicated technology or hours of detailed work required in the post-production process.

[The Wrap]

The sight of apes sitting upright on horseback, riding off to battle or just trotting along a beach, is strangely stirring, a picture of animal dignity that isn’t quite right yet makes all kinds of sense.



[TIME]





You'll Either Think It's A Blockbuster Par Excellence...

The combination of the never-ending hope Caesar carries with him and this personal desire to settle the score for his own losses drives the movie forward in a way the last two couldn't. It's impossible to tear your eyes away from the screen, even in the movie's quietest moments. Like Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight, part of War for the Planet of the Apes is driven solely by dialogue and beautiful cinematography. Past films in the Apes franchise wouldn't have been able to support this because there was no reason to care about what Caesar had to say beyond uproarious pre-battle speeches and goosebump-inducing threats.



[Polygon]

The breathlessly paced montage of flying bullets and angry monkeys raining down on terrified men, aided by Michael Giacchino’s vibrant score, is a strong indicator of the next-level craftsmanship that distinguishes these movies from so many cacophonous Hollywood spectacles; not only is the action easy to follow, but you care for the motion-captured characters at the center of it, while the humans cower in fear.



[IndieWire]





Or You Might Find The Film's Fondness For Homage Hollow

[The apes are] treated like slaves. This status is fairly unambiguous from the get-go, but the movie wants to make sure you feel the weight of its subject. So, in an audacious move, Reeves and Co. reenact a scene from an actual slavery movie: Denzel Washington’s Oscar-winning whipping in Glory. Maybe you remember it: a stony Denzel, his face toward the camera, wincing with each stroke of the whip but, memorably, trying to avoid showing his pain. It’s a scene of quiet rebellion. That’s the takeaway in War, too, as we watch Caesar get whipped in much the same way, the camera closing in on that prideful, implacable face. Some day, I’m sure I’ll be in the mood to tease out just what’s so pathetic about a rebellious black former slave getting reimagined as a humanoid ape in a blockbuster. But why go there? I’m not offended: I’m bored.

[The Ringer]

By quoting from some of cinema’s best adventure movies, Reeves has safely satisfied the fanboy contingent, and yet the ease with which he eradicates the human race betrays an alarming soullessness that even the most pixel-perfect performance-capture can’t excuse.



[Variety]





TL;DR

Like its two predecessors, it has its flaws — and each entry has had unique ones — but overall, this is a trilogy that will stand as an example of how to remake and reimagine familiar material in a way that respects the original while also enhancing it.



[The Wrap]







