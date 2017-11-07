Trump Says Gun Control Would Have Caused More Deaths In Texas Shooting, And Other Trump News From Today

Tuesday, November 7th. Day 292.

It's the 1 year anniversary of Trump's election. Watch these elections today.

Trump Says Gun Control Would Have Caused More Deaths In Texas Mass Shooting

During a press conference in South Korea, President Trump told reporters that stricter gun laws could have left "hundreds more dead" in the Texas mass shooting Sunday, according to The New York Times. The shooter was shot twice by a bystander after massacring a church. After being shot he drove away and crashed his car and was found with what police say was another self-inflicted gunshot wound that ended his life. Yesterday, Trump said the incident was a matter of mental health, not guns.

Trump Terminates Temporary Protected Status Of Nicaraguans

Monday evening, President Trump's DHS terminated the temporary protected status of 2500 Nicaraguans, who will have to vacate the US by January 2019. 57,000 Hondurans here under the same protections were put in limbo after DHS said it needs more time to determine whether or not it will continue their protection. The status was originally granted to many immigrants as they fled civil war in their countries. Many have been here for over 20 years.

Former Trump Campaign Adviser Carter Page Says He Got Permission From Top Officials For Russia Meeting

NBC reports that Carter Page, a former Trump campaign adviser who has become one of the centers of the investigation into Russia's election interference, told a House committee that he got permission from top Trump campaign officials to attend a meeting In Moscow in July 2016 and that he reported back to officials about the meeting when he returned. He named former campaign chief Corey Lewandowski and current White House Communications director Hope Hicks. He claims the meeting was personal business.

The Washington Post reports that Page wrote to other Trump associates during his trip describing "a private conversation" with a Russian official who spoke well of Trump. He also noted "incredible insights and outreach" from Russian lawmakers and members of Putin's administration. The emails contradict previous statements from Page saying he only exchanged brief greetings with a single Russian official.