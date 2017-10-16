That Viking Textile Probably Didn't Actually Have 'Allah' On It

Last week, you may have read about a pretty cool-sounding discovery of ​Arabic text reading "Allah" on a Viking funeral costume in Sweden. Annika Larsson, a textile archaeologist at Uppsala University, announced her exciting findings last week, spawning dozens of articles that were widely shared as evidence that premodern Europe was more culturally and ethnically diverse than many people think.

Larsson says the tiny geometric designs on the funeral garments were like nothing she had ever come across in Scandinavia. She realized that they were not actually Viking patterns, but ancient Arabic Kufic script.

Unlocking the puzzle of the text meant enlarging the letters and examining them from all angles, including from behind. One of the words that kept recurring was identified as the name Ali, the fourth caliph of Islam, as well as the Arabic word for God, Allah.

[National Geographic]

Larsson claimed that it was "likely these findings show that Viking age burial customs were influenced by Islamic ideas such as eternal life in paradise after death."

But now other archaeologists are challenging Larsson's conclusions and criticizing journalists for repeating her claims without support from other scholars.

The archaeologists' criticism of Larsson's interpretation of the textile is rather technical, but what it boils down to is that Larsson assumed without evidence that the textile scraps she examined were part of a larger pattern that expanded the existing pattern in particular ways. On her blog, textile specialist Carolyn Priest-Dorman explains why Larsson's conclusions are "predicated on unfounded extensions of pattern, not on existing pattern":

If you look at the pattern Larsson is postulating, it shows nine additional pattern units at each side of the band, for a total of 18 additional tablets' worth of width... This unexplained extrapolation practically doubles the width of the band, and here's why that's a problem...



If you consult Tafl 17:1 in Birka III for a photo of Band 6, you can clearly see the continuous metallic weft of the band turning at each selvedge to enter back in the other direction. If Larsson were correct that Band 6 was originally significantly wider, you would not see those turning loops; you'd see a series of discontinous single passes of brocading weft with cut or broken ends at each edge.



[A String Geek's Stash]

In other words, none of the existing textiles actually say "Allah" on them — they only say "Allah" if you assume that the fabric was originally twice as wide and replicated the existing pattern in particular ways.

Stephennie Mulder, an associate professor in Medieval Islamic art and archaeology at the University of Texas, also explained on Twitter that the style of epigraphy that Larsson used when interpreting the Viking textile was not actually in wide use until 500 years after the textile was made.

The issue is a serious problem of dating. #Birka #Viking textile is 10th c. Style of epigraphy in Larsson’s drawing is 500 years later. 8/60 — Stephennie Mulder (@stephenniem) October 16, 2017

What's more, Larsson's interpretation of the supposed text is questionable, according to Mulder.

2. But let’s assume there are 10th c. Central Asian textiles with 2Kufic. Even so, it turns out Larsson’s drawing doesn’t say ‘Allah’ 15/60 — Stephennie Mulder (@stephenniem) October 16, 2017

Instead the drawing says للله ‘lllah’, which basically makes no sense in Arabic. 16/60 https://t.co/jgodaIhpFp — Stephennie Mulder (@stephenniem) October 16, 2017

Mulder chided science journalists for not consulting other experts before spreading Larsson's claims far and wide.

There is something very troubling here about relationship between news media & experts, who should have been consulted for verification 3/60 — Stephennie Mulder (@stephenniem) October 16, 2017

It should go without saying that a single scholar’s un-peer-reviewed claim does not truth make. #medievaltwitter 4/60 — Stephennie Mulder (@stephenniem) October 16, 2017

If you're disappointed that this exciting find might not actually hold up to scrutiny, keep in mind that there is plenty of other evidence that the Vikings mingled with people and cultures from around the world, including Muslims. As the University of Liverpool's Clare Downham recently explained,

The mobility of Vikings led to a fusion of cultures within their ranks and their trade routes would extend from Canada to Afghanistan. A striking feature of the early Vikings’ success was their ability to embrace and adapt from a wide range of cultures, whether that be the Christian Irish in the west or the Muslims of the Abbasid Caliphate in the east.



[The Conversation]