Former Mexican President Vicente Fox Drops An F-Bomb Live On CNN

'WE WILL NEVER PAY FOR THAT FUCKING WALL'

Vicente Fox, who was the president of Mexico from 2000 to 2006, dropped by CNN this morning to talk about the leaked transcript of a January conversation between President Donald Trump and current Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto. In the transcript, Trump begs Peña Nieto not to tell the press that Mexico wouldn't pay for a border wall between Mexico and the US. Peña Nieto tells Trump, "My position has been and will continue to be very firm saying that Mexico cannot pay for that wall."

On CNN, Fox put it a little more bluntly.



Oh, you know, just former Mexican President Vicente Fox dropping the F-bomb live on CNN. Alisyn Camerota's reaction was priceless. pic.twitter.com/Zjwa6vGYtU — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) August 4, 2017

It's not the first time Fox has used such language on live television to describe Trump's proposed border wall. In an interview with Fox Business Network last year, the former Mexican leader also said that his country would not pay for "that f------ wall."

Fox also used the same line in an interview with Fusion's Jorge Ramos, though that interview was not aired live.

We guess when you're the former president, you can say whatever you want!

