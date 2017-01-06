A Note From The Verge's TC Sottek

​Five years ago I joined a gang of renegade gadget reporters from Engadget to help launch The Verge. Our scope has expanded dramatically since then to meet a more complicated world, but at the time we were all gadget nerds through and through — the kind of people who’d get excited writing about the latest wireless router. Our first real trial, landing just a few months into our existence, was the 2012 Consumer Electronics Show: an annual gathering in Las Vegas that brings together tens of thousands of people from around the world to see the latest in televisions, computers, and gadgets of all shapes and sizes. What’s remarkable to me as we wrap up our fifth trip to the Nevada desert is how much gadgets still matter, and how much they reveal about the way our world works.

So now I’m going to tell you why a Wi-Fi-connected hairbrush could destroy civilization.

This week we saw Withings and L’Oreal introduce a “smart” hairbrush that collects data on how you brush your hair. It contains an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and even a microphone so it can hear how you brush your hair. It’s absolutely ridiculous. A $200 hairbrush with Bluetooth and smartphone sensors probably isn’t something anybody wants or needs, and yet it isn’t at all surprising that someone decided to make it. But it ends up not looking very strange when you turn the corner and see a Wi-Fi refrigerator that wants to talk to you. This kind of scene is why CES both delights and scares us.

A connected hairbrush is easy to laugh at, but it’s part of a much bigger story that has been developing more rapidly each year since the widespread adoption of smartphones and wireless networks. Everything wants to be part of the network now, and it all wants to collect as much data as possible. Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Uber, and yes, even L’Oreal, want to know as much about you as they can, whether by app or by gadget. The promise is that interpreting all this data will create a useful feedback loop between object and person — making our relationship to technology more seamless and natural. It sounds like a great idea, until that hairbrush turns on you.

We’re already seeing crazy things happen with the billions of devices now part of the “Internet of Things.” Last October, a botnet commandeered an army of smart home devices and devastated huge parts of the web. And it seems like every week we hear a new story about something, or someone, getting hacked. Donald Trump got close to the truth when he said “the whole age of computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what’s going on.” In reality it’s a small group of people who know what’s going on.

Technologists who hold the levers in a world controlled by information have immense power over people’s lives. A small change to a Facebook algorithm could change the information diet of society, and yet we may never be aware a change was made. (Or Facebook might lie about it.) A database of Uber passenger data could be seized by an unfriendly government, exposing our private lives. Even the government’s own data collection efforts could be used against the people they are designed to serve, like New York City’s immigrant database.

As we recently celebrated our fifth birthday, The Verge recommitted itself to understanding this world. It’s never been more important to know how technology works, why it’s made, and who really controls it. Even if it’s a Wi-Fi hairbrush.