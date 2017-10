I have been using the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL for nearly a week now, and in that time I've immersed myself in the goodness that is Android 8.0, Google's pleasantly updated design, and the unprecedented and unequaled Pixel camera. But for the majority of this week, I've opted to use the smaller Pixel 2, owing to just how poor the Pixel 2 XL's screen is.