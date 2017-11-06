Watching 200-Year-Old Varnish Being Removed From A Painting Is Obscenely Satisfying

​Videos of things been thoroughly cleaned are always very satisfying, but this clip, posted by "Fake or Fortune?" host Philip Mould, of yellowed varnish being stripped off an old painting might be the pinnacle of the form:

A remarkable Jacobean re-emergence after 200 years of yellowing varnish 1/2 pic.twitter.com/yBGNGDcNd7 — Philip Mould (@philipmould) November 6, 2017

It's not entirely clear what's being used to strip off the varnish and why it's not also removing the paint beneath, but various guides on how to remove varnish describe using a cleaner on a small section to remove the varnish and then using a second product to "neutralize" the cleaned area.

Here's the result of the restorer's handiwork:

2/2 ....still a way to go, but what a transformation! pic.twitter.com/nyGx3qdhOZ — Philip Mould (@philipmould) November 6, 2017

[Via Sploid]