Valve Announces New Game To Massive Crowd And... Does Not Get The Reaction They Hoped For

​Valve announced a new game at this year's "Dota 2" International Championships. This is the reaction the trailer got:

Why all the boos? Well, we reckon there are three good reasons why the reveal of "Artifact: The Dota Card Game" has the crowd feeling upset:

A "Dota" card game seems like a pretty obvious attempt at stealing some thunder from "Hearthstone," Blizzard's wildly popular card game spin-off from the "Warcraft" series (which "Dota" began as a mod of).

It isn't a new intellectual property, which always stokes a crowd's imagination better than a spin-off or sequel... ...unless that sequel was "Half-Life 3." Or "Portal 3." Or "Team Fortress 3." Or "Left 4 Dead 3." Really, a proper sequel to any other Valve series would have gotten a way better response than a card game.





"Artifact" will probably attract its fair share of fans, but until Valve gives fans what they want in the form of a sequel to one of their beloved franchises, they can probably expect this sort of response whenever they announce a new game.





[die4ever2005 on YouTube]