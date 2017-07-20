Is Luc Besson's 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Twenty years after "The Fifth Element," Luc Besson is returning to theaters with another effect-heavy, visually lush sci-fi epic. "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets," out this Friday, is based a series of French comics by Pierre Christin and Jean-Claude Mézières — Besson's adaptation, starring Dane DeHaan ("A Cure for Wellness") and Cara Delevingne ("Suicide Squad") is the most expensive independent film ever made. Is the film a spectacle worth seeing? Here's what the reviews have to say:

The Story Is Wild, Thin, MacGuffin-y Space Opera Fare

Valerian and Laureline’s mission is to retrieve a “converter” and bring it back to their superior officer (Clive Owen), who we know is evil from jump street. The only question is how evil. This converter isn’t some fancy piece of machinery, but rather a cuddly armadillo-like alien animal that lays shimmery pearl eggs that are a power source for the thought-to-be-extinct people of Planet Mül. Got that? If not, don’t worry. Just substitute “Ark of the Covenant” or “Rosebud” or “Maltese Falcon” for the armadillo converter thing and you’ll be able to hack your way through the film’s laughable thickets of expositional gobbledygook.



[Entertainment Weekly]

After years of leaving broken hearts in his wake, Valerian wants his partner to marry him, but she remains unconvinced. Nonetheless, their banter must be put on hold as they get drawn into a mystery involving a lost race (of bald, gleaming aliens with skin like abalone), possible war crimes, shimmering planets that look like van paintings, killer robots, alien stool pigeons and mind-reading jellyfish.



[The Wrap]





'Valerian' Is As Made For 3D As 'Avatar' Was

Besson claims that he had wanted to make Valerian for years, but the FX technology required to realize his vision was simply not available. Once Besson saw James Cameron’s behemoth retelling of Fern Gully, however, things changed. The fingerprints of Avatar are all over the worst parts of Valerian, notably in the people of the planet Mül, who are very tall and very nice.



[The New Republic]

My favorite bit involves the mundanely named Big Market, a cluttered, multilevel, Mœbius-inspired mall city of a million shops — think Istanbul’s Covered Bazaar meets the Death Star — that exists in another dimension, so that you have to enter it via special glasses and gloves. (How nice, by the way, to have a 3-D movie — and this one really should be seen in 3-D — where the characters are also burdened with annoying glasses.)

[The Village Voice]





The Volume Of Imaginative Sci-Fi Stuff Might Win You Over

Often, Valerian seems to treat itself as an excuse to show as many wild things to the audience as quickly as possible. And as long as it is showing you those wild things — and they are just as wild and creative and wondrous as any fan of The Fifth Element, Star Wars or Doctor Who could ask for — Valerian succeeds.



[Polygon]

Artist Ben Mauro and visual effects supervisor Scott Stokdyk (who won an Oscar for Spider-man 2) have created a universe that far, far exceeds the capacity of its human inhabitants to hold our attention. The influence from Yoji Shinkawa and Mœbius is clear, as is some of the hectic atmosphere of Mézières’s comic strip. Besson and his artists, illustrators, and designers spent three years developing the concept art for Valerian, 18 months on the storyboards.



[The New Republic]



Imagine if someone projected an entire decade’s worth of sci-fi space epics on the same screen, at the same time. Imagine you were in the audience for that event. Now imagine, for some insane reason, you decided to pre-game for the experience by eating an entire bag full of mushrooms that had been garnished with a fine layer of France’s best crystal meth.



[IndieWire]





Delevingne Delivers But DeHaan Disappoints

Written as a kind of cocky intergalactic lothario, Valerian ought to be as sexy and charismatic as a young Han Solo, though “Chronicle” star Dane DeHaan — so good in brooding-emo mode — seems incapable of playing the kind of aloof insouciance that made Harrison Ford so irresistible. Despite holding the rank of major, Valerian looks like an overgrown kid, overcompensating via an unconvincingly gruff faux Keanu Reeves accent (with the questionable dye job to match).

[Variety]

This is adventure fiction, so it should come as no surprise that the character arc between Valerian and Laureline is whether or not they’re going to come together as romantic partners as well, and this arc is easily the film’s biggest flaw. Delevigne navigates Besson’s flat dialogue with respectable aplomb, but DeHaan can’t hold up his end of the bargain, turning a character who was clearly intended to be a dashing secret agent wooden and unfunny.



[Polygon]

Delevingne’s continually odd screen presence wanders in to save the day. I don’t know if I genuinely like Delevingne as an actress or just enjoy how she often seems to be surprised to have wandered onto a movie set, but her work in Valerian, off-kilter and laced with sarcasm, is my favorite performance from her yet. She reminds me a little of what would have happened if Margot Kidder and Shelley Duvall had somehow combined their respective talents in a lab, and I hope this movie’s inevitable bombing doesn’t kill her career.



[Vox]





By All Accounts, The Film Is Uneven And Disorienting

To pretend that there's a plausible or comprehensible narrative line to the film would be a punishable misrepresentation.



[The Hollywood Reporter]

It’s when Valerian stops to explain anything, or when it pauses to give the relationship between its leads any screen time, that its interstellar flight starts to feel the inexorable pull of gravity. And beyond a certain point, Valerian traps itself in the stale atmosphere of its underwritten dialogue and its director’s love of some adventure fiction cliches better left to gather dust.



[Polygon]

During the film’s intoxicating first 30 minutes, for example, I couldn’t decide whether what I was watching was brilliantly bonkers or total folly. Then, as the story went on, it came into sharper and sharper focus: Valerian is an epic mess.



[Entertainment Weekly]





Love It Or Hate It, Besson Is Bucking Big Studio Trends

Still, you have to give Besson credit for not playing it safe. He at least swings for the fences and doesn’t spoon-feed you the same old sci-fi clichés. That counts for something. Not enough, but something.



[Entertainment Weekly]

From the trio of duckbilled data savants to the hammer-headed fishermen who try to feed Laureline to their king, “Valerian” is at its best when it feels like a “Star Wars” spinoff about all the fantastical creatures who bleep-blorp through the background; it’s like a reservoir for all of the creativity that Disney is trying to eliminate from a galaxy far, far away.



[IndieWire]

There’s no faulting Besson for ambition here; he’s madly reaching out for every brass ring, and all the poles they’re suspended from, and for me, at least, there’s a real appeal to big gambles that don’t entirely pay off. (Mind you, I was quoted on the “Jupiter Ascending” Blu-ray, and I rewatch “The Apple” at least once a year, so your taste for this kind of outsized and occasionally misguided effort may differ from mine.) Even when “Valerian” wasn’t working for me, I never stopped admiring what Besson was trying to accomplish.



[The Wrap]







TL;DR

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is a movie made by someone who knows how to seduce our eyes and ears, and knows well enough to leave our brains alone.



[The Village Voice]





Watch The Trailer



