Here's The Incredible Goal That Knocked The US Out Of World Cup Qualifying

When the 2018 World Cup kicks off in Russia next summer, the US Men's National Team will be watching from home. Going into Tuesday night's game against tiny Trinidad & Tobago needing only a tie to advance, the US lost 2-1, while Honduras and Panama won their games to push the US out of contention. ​While Trinidad & Tobago's first goal was a fluky own goal, their second was an absolute stunner:

 

[Via BeIN]


This is the first time the US men have failed to qualify for the World Cup since 1986. Former USMNT player and pundit Taylor Twellman summed it up in a post-game rant — "this is an utter embarrassment":

 

[Via Max Wildstein]

