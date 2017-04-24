Why People Are Mad At Email Subscription Cancellation Service Unroll.me

Over the weekend, a startup called Unroll.me faced backlash from customers over the revelation that it sold anonymized data from their inboxes to Uber. Here's some background on Unroll.me, how its data collection practices came to light, and why no one is satisfied by its CEO's attempt to explain the mess.

Unroll.me Is A Service That Helps People Declutter Their Inboxes By Unsubscribing From Newsletters

Unroll.me, which has been around since 2011, is a service that allows people to easily unsubscribe from unwanted email newsletters and to combine wanted newsletters into a single email. In order to use Unroll.me, users must grant the company access to their inboxes.

You have to give Unroll.me access to your Gmail, Google Apps, or Yahoo account in order for the service to work. It uses OpenID, so you don't hand over your password, and you can revoke access at any time (and you can delete your account — and all of its associated data, whenever you choose). Once you do, Unroll.me scans your mail for newsletters, Twitter and Facebook notifications, or anything else you get on a regular basis that it can compile into a single report for you. You then get the option to unsubscribe from any regular mailings you're signed up for.



The New York Times Reported That Unroll.me Sells Information About Users' Lyft Rides To Uber

The controversy started over the weekend, when the New York Times ran a deep dive into Uber executive Travis Kalanick's history of legally and ethically questionable behavior. In the article, tech reporter Mike Isaac revealed that Uber had partnered with Unroll.me to collect data on how often Unroll.me's users were using Lyft, Uber's main competitor.

Uber devoted teams to so-called competitive intelligence, purchasing data from an analytics service called Slice Intelligence. Using an email digest service it owns named Unroll.me, Slice collected its customers' emailed Lyft receipts from their inboxes and sold the anonymized data to Uber. Uber used the data as a proxy for the health of Lyft’s business. (Lyft, too, operates a competitive intelligence team.)



Unroll.me's CEO Said He's 'Heartbroken' That People Were Upset About The Revelation

Unroll.me's CEO, Jojo Hedaya, responded to complaints about the revelation with a blog post that seemed to blame users for not reading the company's privacy policy more thoroughly.​

Our users are the heart of our company and service. So it was heartbreaking to see that some of our users were upset to learn about how we monetize our free service. ...

Sure we have a Terms of Service Agreement and a plain-English Privacy Policy that our users agree they have read and understand before they even sign up, but the reality is most of us — myself included — don't take the time to thoroughly review them.

Many Users Did Not Appreciate The Tone of Hedaya's Blog Post

Users took to the comments section on Hedaya's blog post to excoriate him for his tone-deafness.

One wrote: "You have to be kidding right? You took my data and sold it to Uber and God knows who else ... you can take your 'apology' and shove it. It's people like you Jojo who make humanity look worse and worse every day."

Another wrote: "Oh Jojo. What a load of hand-in-the-cookie-jar bullshit this is. Your entire service — your entire reason for existence, as far as your cherished customers see it — exists solely, wholly for the purposes of reclaiming privacy and inbox peace and quiet. Yes, I bet it is heartbreaking that this information got out this way. Though I do have trouble believing your heart aches for us."

[Business Insider]





One journalist called Hedaya's explanation "borderline sociopathic."

The classic non-apology goes something like this: “I’m sorry if you were upset.” It’s a sneaky way of expressing regret for how one’s shitty actions made another person feel, rather than the shitty actions themselves. But the CEO of Unroll.Me—whose parent company was revealed this weekend to have sold Unroll.Me’s anonymized customer data to Uber—has invented a whole new level of terrible, borderline sociopathic non-apology. He’s not sorry that you were upset about your data being sold. He’s sorry he got caught.



Unroll.me's Habit Of Selling User Data Isn't New, But Its Collaboration With Uber Feels Distinctly Creepy

Unroll.me's practice of selling user data is not uncommon, but selling user data to a company that uses it to spy on competitors is fairly unexpected.

Unroll.me is far from the first company that mines your emails for analytics — Google’s Gmail, for example, also tracks users’ inboxes to serve targeted web, search, and YouTube ads. In 2015, Google released a tool called Customer Match that allowed companies to directly target ads to specific users based on where the user has shared their email address. The difference here appears to be that Google sells advertisers access to displaying ads to you, as opposed to selling competitive intelligence about you to third parties for whatever they’d like to do with it.



[The Verge]





If you'd like to revoke Unroll.me's access to your Gmail (or any other third-party app's access to your Gmail), you can review and change your settings here.





