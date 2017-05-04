House Passes Obamacare Repeal Bill — Here's What To Know

​To be blunt, the American Health Care Bill — which just passed the House by a narrow vote — is a mess.

House Republicans have rewritten and amended it in such a rushed fashion over the past few weeks that even policy experts have had a tough time figuring it out. There are some great, comprehensive explainers about what's in the bill out there: Here's one from Vox and another from Politico. But if you have time to dig a little deeper, here's a roundup of the best reporting, explanation analysis on the AHCA from around the web.

The AHCA would reverse that, putting less money into private insurance assistance and taking a huge chunk out of Medicaid funding.

The Affordable Care Act, the 2010 health care law known as Obamacare, addressed this problem by putting new federal money into the health care system ― primarily by offering tax credits to help people pay for private coverage and giving states money to expand their Medicaid programs.

[HuffPost]



Many people who obtain health insurance through their employers — about half of the country — could be at risk of losing protections that limit out-of-pocket costs for catastrophic illnesses, due to a little-noticed provision of the House Republican health-care bill to be considered Thursday, health-policy experts say.

[Wall Street Journal]

Under a little-noticed provision of the health care bill, states would no longer have to consider schools eligible Medicaid providers, meaning they would not be entitled to reimbursements.

"School-based Medicaid programs serve as a lifeline to children who can’t access critical health care and health services outside of their school," said the letter sent this week by the Save Medicaid in Schools Coalition, which consists of more than 50 organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union, the Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund, and the School Superintendents Association.

[New York Times]

If a woman has Medicaid as her health insurance plan, she can’t go to Planned Parenthood for her health care and get those services covered. Planned Parenthood would not longer be able to be reimbursed for these services.

"The American Health Care Act is the worst bill for women’s health in a generation,” said Erica Sackin, the political communications director for the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

[Vox]





What It Means Politically

House GOP leaders are confidently forging ahead with the repeal-and-replace vote today, and they are laughing off questions as to why they would go forward despite their willfully premature and dim understanding of how the measure might impact millions of Americans and one-sixth of the U.S. economy. They are doing this without seeing a nonpartisan analysis of their new bill from the Congressional Budget Office — which will, conveniently, allow them to conceal the full truth of what they are voting for from their constituents.

But this is likely to backfire. Here’s why: The Congressional Budget Office score of the bill is coming, anyway — as soon as next week. And it will land after an untold number of House Republicans have committed themselves to the bill.

[Washington Post]

Yes, if it passes the House, President Trump will celebrate the "win," and Ryan will declare a victory for ordinary families (who can now presumably live life without the burden of affordable health insurance). But the truth is there’s no spinning a bill that yanks health insurance from tens of millions of people. And even if it dies in the Senate, killed by Democrats and wary Republicans, the House majority will be on record as supporting legislation to plunge countless families into terrible hardship, in a country where most people see health insurance as a right, even if they disagree on how best to deliver it.



[Slate]

Leadership aides have described the legislation more in practical terms — let's get it done — than wow, this is good. White House officials have argued to lawmakers that the bill will look totally different in the Senate and they just need political momentum. "Everyone knows this won't be the final product," one senior administration official said. "So if you don't like something, it's fine."

"We have to have a win on this," this official said. "We don't have a choice."

[Politico]

If House Republicans really do manage to pass the American Health Care Act, the bill to replace Obamacare, this afternoon, the action shifts to the Senate — where you can expect the same dramas from the House’s months-long slog to pass their bill to play out again.

Except in the Senate, the margin for error is smaller. No Democrats will vote for a bill to weaken a signature Democratic achievement. And while Senate Republicans are using complex rules to pass a bill with a 51-vote majority, they can only afford to lose two votes.

[Vox]

What It Means Morally

Liberal commentators have vociferously attacked the bill and Republican's eagerness to pass it without careful scrutiny:

They are rushing through a chamber of Congress a bill reorganizing one-fifth of the economy, without even cursory attempts to gauge its impact. Its budgetary impact is as yet unknown. The same is true of its social impact, though the broad strokes are clear enough: Millions of Americans will lose access to medical care, and tens of thousands of them will die, and Congress is eager to hasten these results without knowing them more precisely.



[New York]

If Republicans weaken protections for people with pre-existing conditions, make their insurance unaffordable as this bill promises to do, the toll will be disastrously high.

The insularity of conservative thoughts blinds many Republicans to this logical certainty. Just as so many Republicans lack the empathy to support things like marriage equality or disability rights until their families need the protections, they can not see that violating the pre-existing conditions promise is grossly inhumane.

[New Republic]