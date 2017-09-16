The Ultimate Oktoberfest Giveaway

Invented by engineers and coveted by craft enthusiasts, PicoBrew is the new, smart way to homebrew using real hops and grains. They’re giving away their Pico Pro machine, plus 5 PicoPak beer kits, to two very lucky Digg readers — that’s $1,000 worth of craft beer amazingness.

How Does It Work?

The Pico Pro machine lets you craft 5 liters of brewery-fresh beer in your kitchen in about two hours. From there, your brew will ferment, carbonate and be ready to drink in about a week. Hell yeah.

At 13 inches wide, the Pico Pro is smaller than a microwave. To start brewing, all you have to do (after an initial cleaning cycle) is insert the PicoPak, which has all the pre-measured hops and grains. It’s kind of like an espresso maker, but for beer. Make sure the lid is properly secured and then let it do its thing for the next two hours.

Once the brewing cycle is finished, let it cool down overnight, add some yeast, shake, and then let it do its thing for the next five days. All Pico systems come with a serving keg and carbonation adapter. And we gotta say, there are very few things sweeter than tapping a keg of beer that you just made.









PicoBrew’s craft beer giveaway includes their latest Pico Pro machine (which retails for $800), but they also just launched a smaller Pico Model C, which you can preorder for $469. This bad larry raised a cool $2 million on Kickstarter and will be ready to ship on November 1.



So, all those in favor of easy, tasty and free homebrewed craft beer? Raise your glass and enter here.





PicoBrew created the world's first automatic all-grain homebrewing appliance. Choose from over 100 recipes or create your own, all at the touch of a button. By entering the sweepstakes, you are agreeing to receive marketing emails from the PicoBrew team.

