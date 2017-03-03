A Brief History Of Uber's Implosion

At one time, the word that came to mind when you heard Uber was "growth," with a leaked 2015 internal report suggesting an IPO in less than two years and projecting $26.12 billion worth of bookings in 2016. But now, after a string of scandals, some are saying Uber is doomed. Here are the scandals that have rocked the company over the years.

In a stunning report, The New York Times revealed that Uber has been and is continuing to use a secret technology to pinpoint enforcement authorities in cities where Uber is illegal, and intentionally disrupt their activities with a version of the app that displays non-existent cars and won't provide service.

Just days before the report of Greyball, a video surfaced of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick arguing with an Uber driver about the companies practices. In the video, the driver confronts Kalanick, telling him that Uber bankrupted him by changing its fare structure. The confrontation escalates, and ends with Kalanick telling the driver "Some people don't like to take responsibility for their own shit."

The video raised eyebrows as it highlights the CEO's feelings about his responsibility towards Uber's drivers, a group of workers that many see as mistreated. In a letter sent to all Uber employees, Kalanick apologized, saying that he needs to get leadership help:

It’s clear this video is a reflection of me — and the criticism we’ve received is a stark reminder that I must fundamentally change as a leader and grow up. This is the first time I’ve been willing to admit that I need leadership help and I intend to get it.

According to Jalopnik, Google's self-driving car project Waymo filed suit against Uber's Otto, alleging intellectual property theft. According To Waymo, a former employee stole over 14,000 files and took them to Otto. The alleged infringement was detected after a current Waymo employee was copied on an email to Otto from a parts suplier , which included a design for Uber's LiDar circuit board. It allegedly bears uncanny resemblance to Waymo's.

On her personal blog, former engineer Susan Fowler wrote extensively about the harassment she allegedly faced over the year that she worked at Uber. Fowler wrote that on her first day her boss propositioned her for sex, and when reported wasn't let go, despite other women reporting similar behavior. Additionally, she recounted the now infamous leather jacket incident:

[T]he organization had promised leather jackets for everyone in [the] organization, and had taken all of our sizes; we all tried them on and found our sizes, and placed our orders. One day, all of the women (there were, I believe, six of us left in the org) received an email saying that no leather jackets were being ordered for the women because there were not enough women in the organization to justify placing an order.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick was apologetic, ordering an "urgent investigation" and promising that anyone found guilty of harassment will be fired. In a leaked recording, Kalanick can be heard apologizing through tears to a group of women who work at Uber. Kalanick has enlisted former attorney general Eric Holder to lead a review of harassment at Uber.

Since Fowler's revelation, other women have come forward to allege harassment. On February 24th, Amy Vertino published a Medium post alleging casual racism, homophobia, and sexual harassment. On March 3rd, Keala Lusk published a Medium post alleging harassment from a female superior.

On February 27, Uber's SVP of engineering was asked to step down after Uber learned that he failed to disclose previous accusations of harassment at Google.

The hashtag #DeleteUber reaches critical mass, reportedly costing the company 200,000 users. The hashtag gained popularity after Trump signed his now-halted travel ban. Those who spread the hashtag alleged that Uber broke a strike at JFK by the New York Taxi Workers Alliance targeting Trump's recent travel ban. 30 minutes after the strike ended, Uber suspended surge pricing, leading many to believe that Uber intended to profit off of the taxi union's decision to strike.

Additionally, Uber was targeted by many because of Kalanick's participation in Donald Trump's business advisory board, which Kalanick joined in December. Initially, Kalanick defended his participation. But following the explosion of the hashtag Kalanick stepped down.





In the end, even if the current run of scandals don't bring down Uber, another problem might: Uber can't make enough money.