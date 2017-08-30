Listen To Travis Kalanick Tearfully Introduce New Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi In Leaked All-Hands Audio

​Wednesday morning, former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick introduced his successor, Dara Khosrowshahi, to the company at an all-hands meeting. Employees present told Yahoo that Kalanick was shedding tears as the meeting began, and leaked audio reveals technical difficulties during the presentation which inspired Kalanick to awkwardly instruct the crowd to clap.

Kalanick then went into a generic introduction, recounting Khosrowshahi's professional accomplishments.

In his own speech to employees, Khosrowshahi promised that he will be "totally transparent." The former Expedia CEO continued, "I am not going to bullshit you."

When talking about his choice to pursue the position, Khosrowshahi said that he initially didn't want the role — first introduced to him by a headhunter. What helped convince him, he said, was Spotify CEO Daniel Ek's encouragement that he could change the world in the role.

Khosrowshahi specifically mentioned gender, which became an albatross around Uber's neck after massive sexual harassment scandal: “I’m a fighter, and I’ll fight with you,” he said: "I don’t really like these war metaphors, kind of these male metaphors. We’re in a battle here. I think everybody knows it... Regardless of your gender or your beliefs, etc. everyone is going to participate and contribute in their own way."





