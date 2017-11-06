RINGS, ERNEH

What The Hell Just Fell Out Of This Basketball Coach's Mouth?

Tyronn Lue is a three-time NBA champion (twice as a player and once as a coach) and the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. You might already know this. But we feel compelled to point out that Lue is an accomplished man in his field because over the weekend something very undignified happened to him.

Halfway through the fourth quarter in a game against the Atlanta Hawks Lue began shouting orders from the sideline, only to have a mysterious ring shaped object fall out of his mouth, which made him quickly clam up. 

We know. Watch it on loop:

 


Seriously. What the hell is that? We are at our wit's end trying to crack this case and we have nothing.

 


Perhaps this is why despite all his aforementioned accolades, Lue may be best known for that one time Allen Iverson stepped over him.

Oh, and if you're looking for just a little more NBA weirdness involving odd objects on people's faces from the past weekend, look no further than this video of Andrew Wiggins trying to pull a loose-dangling thread out of Jimmy Butler's beard: 

 


