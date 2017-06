One credit-card stealing malware program on your phone is bad. But two trojans, as security researcher Lukas Stefanko demonstrates, is actually not so bad, because they beat each other into submission.

Have you ever seen two Android Banking Trojans beating each other for victim's credit card information? #Malware cc @malwrhunterteam pic.twitter.com/EY6yQifVqp — Lukas Stefanko (@LukasStefanko) June 27, 2017

Now that the trojans have been nullified, time to go after some IRS scammers.

