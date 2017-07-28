A Supercut Of TV Anchors Struggling To Cover Anthony Scaramucci's Profane Rant

It's been a helluva week for new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci. On Thursday, he practically stole the media limelight from the Senate's voting on the health care bill when an angry interview of him by journalist Ryan Lizza was published in The New Yorker.

TV news had no bleeping idea how to cover the new White House Communications Director's tirade pic.twitter.com/S0FdwEO6uY — VICE News (@vicenews) July 28, 2017

While the interview itself is insane (in it, Scaramucci goes on long, unchecked rants against his White House co-workers, including Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon), it's pretty fun watching this supercut of TV news anchors struggling to cover the Scaramucci interview and doing their best to sidestep all of Scaramucci's F-bombs and genital slang while still trying to convey the viewers what the interview is actually about. Whether or not they succeeded is a different matter entirely.





[Via Vox]