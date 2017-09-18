Tour The Floor Plans Of All Your Favorite TV Offices

You spend all day with your coworkers. So what could possibly drive you to go home and spend your free time with a fictional work family on TV? Relatable characters and great writing might do it, but a fantastically designed set always helps too.
The folks at Bizdaq drew up floor plans of some of those very sets, and they're so pretty they'll almost make you want to clock in. Almost.
First up, is, of course, "The Office."
Though "work" is rarely ever done around Paddy's Pub, it is technically the place of employment of the "Always Sunny" gang.
One of the most famous sets in network TV history, Central Perk from "Friends" is iconic:
"We were moving and decided to get a couple of guys from Home Depot to help us. One of the guys intentionally tried multiple times to jump in front of the kids playing to act as if he got hurt. He finally succeeded the third time, but did not know he was on camera."
Just in time for Oktoberfest, PicoBrew is giving away their hi-tech, stainless steel homebrewing machine, plus 5 award-winning DIY brew packs, to two lucky Digg readers. It’s like winning a personal brewery that fits on your kitchen countertop.
You spend all day with your coworkers. So what could possibly drive you to go home and spend your free time with a fictional work family on TV? Relatable characters and great writing might do it, but a fantastically designed set always helps too.
Even though Microsoft has moved on from the Xbox 360 controller, the United States military still seems to think it is an ideal tool for operating some of the the latest manifestations of the military-industrial complex.
Just in time for Oktoberfest, PicoBrew is giving away their hi-tech, stainless steel homebrewing machine, plus 5 award-winning DIY brew packs, to two lucky Digg readers. It’s like winning a personal brewery that fits on your kitchen countertop.