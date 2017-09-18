Tour The Floor Plans Of All Your Favorite TV Offices

You spend all day with your coworkers. So what could possibly drive you to go home and spend your free time with a fictional work family on TV? Relatable characters and great writing might do it, but a fantastically designed set always helps too.

The folks at Bizdaq drew up floor plans of some of those very sets, and they're so pretty they'll almost make you want to clock in. Almost.

First up, is, of course, "The Office."

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/c9b2cddee50d4e48b93a4ea95074c29c_4c17c629f01c4daa8c52d2adaa97f674_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;





Though "work" is rarely ever done around Paddy's Pub, it is technically the place of employment of the "Always Sunny" gang.

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/eb117e28d7d447fe9eb67462d4265271_4c17c629f01c4daa8c52d2adaa97f674_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;





One of the most famous sets in network TV history, Central Perk from "Friends" is iconic:

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/32f1e39fc10b4864b58c4b12fbe2b886_4c17c629f01c4daa8c52d2adaa97f674_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;





The go-to watering hole for resident's of Springfield,...Oregon?

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/398f8f2ede6b4d1f9bdbb9872d0567f2_4c17c629f01c4daa8c52d2adaa97f674_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;





There are no laughs to be found in the office from "Mad Men," but there are plenty of intricate details.

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/7b939c9e59c642e38d728bb028f52718_4c17c629f01c4daa8c52d2adaa97f674_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;

Bazinga.

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/a797adc238f84cec9517123c7597a0e5_4c17c629f01c4daa8c52d2adaa97f674_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;





And as a non-TV bonus, everyone's favorite space bar, the Mos Eisley cantina from "Star Wars."

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/f8e0f41b38cc469c876f9248c64b6ac7_4c17c629f01c4daa8c52d2adaa97f674_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;





Long day at the office? Maybe it's time you go home to one of these classic TV homes.