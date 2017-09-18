Bizdaq

 
FROM DUNDER MIFFLIN TO STERLING COOPER

Tour The Floor Plans Of All Your Favorite TV Offices

You spend all day with your coworkers. So what could possibly drive you to go home and spend your free time with a fictional work family on TV? Relatable characters and great writing might do it, but a fantastically designed set always helps too.

The folks at Bizdaq drew up floor plans of some of those very sets, and they're so pretty they'll almost make you want to clock in. Almost.

First up, is, of course, "The Office."

 Bizdaq


Though "work" is rarely ever done around Paddy's Pub, it is technically the place of employment of the "Always Sunny" gang.

Bizdaq 


One of the most famous sets in network TV history, Central Perk from "Friends" is iconic:

 Bizdaq


The go-to watering hole for resident's of Springfield,...Oregon? 

 Bizdaq


There are no laughs to be found in the office from "Mad Men," but there are plenty of intricate details.

 Bizdaq

Bazinga.

 Bizdaq


And as a non-TV bonus, everyone's favorite space bar, the Mos Eisley cantina from "Star Wars."

 Bizdaq


Long day at the office? Maybe it's time you go home to one of these classic TV homes.

Joey Cosco is an Associate Social Media and Video Editor at Digg.

