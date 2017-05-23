Compare Trump's Note In The Guestbook At Israel's National Holocaust Memorial To Obama's

​President Trump visited Yad Vashem, Israel's national Holocaust memorial, today. After giving a solemn speech "to honor the memory of six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust," Trump inscribed the memorial's guest book with a not-so-solemn note.



President Obama's note from his visit to Yad Vashem in July 2008 — when he was still just a presidential candidate — reads,

I am grateful to Yad Vashem and all of those responsible for this remarkable institution. At a time of great peril and promise, war and strife, we are blessed to have such a powerful reminder of man's potential for great evil, but also our capacity to rise up from tragedy and remake our world. Let our children come here, and know this history, so that they can add their voices to proclaim "never again." And may we remember those who perished, not only as victims, but also as individuals who hoped and loved and dreamed like us, and who have become symbols of the human spirit.

Trump's note from today reads,

It is a great honor to be here with all of my friends — so amazing and will Never Forget!

Trump's note isn't the briefest note left by a US president in Yad Vashem's visitors' book — Business Insider points out that when George W. Bush visited the memorial in January 2008, his note read only, "God bless Israel." At least he didn't use any exclamation points.