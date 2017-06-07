Trump Tweets Out New FBI Director Pick, And Other Trump News From Today

Wednesday. June 7. Day 138.​

Need more? Check out our live-updating Trump channel.

Top Stories

Trump Announced On Twitter That He Will Nominate Christopher Wray To Be The Next FBI Director: The president tweeted that Wray is a man of "impeccable credentials." The announcement comes a month after Trump fired James Comey — and a day before Comey is set to testify before the Senate about his dismissal.

Former Director Of National Intelligence Says Watergate 'Pales' In Comparison To Russia Investigation: James Clapper, the former DNI, told a crowd in Australia that the current allegations against members of the Trump administration are far more serious than the events of Watergate, the cover-up of which would bring down Richard Nixon.

Director Of National Intelligence: Trump Asked If He Could Intervene With Comey On Flynn Investigation: According to a report in the Washington Post, DNI Dan Coats told associates that Trump asked him to intervene with then-FBI director James Comey and convince him to "back off" the FBI's investigation into Michael Flynn.

Comey Told Jeff Sessions Not To Leave Him Alone With Trump: The former FBI director reportedly confronted the Attorney General the day after Trump asked him to end the investigation into Michael Flynn, according to the New York Times.