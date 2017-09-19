What To Expect From Trump's United Nations Address Today

​Today, Donald Trump will address the United Nations at its annual General Assembly in his first speech to the intergovernmental organization as president. Trump has been extremely critical of the UN during his campaign and as president, and the world will be looking for signs of whether Trump intends to adhere to international agreements in his speech. Here's what to expect from the speech, which begins at 10:30 AM ET and is live-streaming here.

Trump Has Long Opposed International Agreements And What The UN Stands For

Trump spent much of his campaign denigrating the UN, and as president he announced his intention to withdraw from the Paris accord (although there's been some recent uncertainty about whether that's really happening).

Mr. Trump has taken issue with what much of the world regards as one of the most significant achievements at the United Nations, the Paris climate accord to curb greenhouse gases and arrest global warming. His administration also has objected to other positions advocated by the United Nations: protecting the rights of refugees and migrants; the Iran nuclear agreement; and a new treaty that many members are expected to sign on Wednesday that would outlaw all nuclear weapons.



[The New York Times]

North Korea Is Expected To Be A Major Topic Of Trump's Speech

North Korea's nuclear capabilities improving rapidly, and Trump needs international support for whatever plan of action he intends to take. However, international leaders remain skeptical of a military solution, with UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres saying, "The solution can only be political" last week.

Despite his skepticism about the value of international organizations and the United Nations in particular, Trump will seek support for tough measures against North Korea, while pressing his "America First" message to the world body.

"This is not an issue between the United States and North Korea. This is an issue between the world and North Korea," Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, said on Friday.

[Reuters]

One Of The Biggest Questions Is Whether Trump Will Withdraw From The Nuclear Deal With Iran

Trump spent part of Monday meeting with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who strongly opposes the Iran deal, and French president Emmanuel Macron, who supports it. He told reporters, "You'll see very soon," when asked on Monday whether he'll pull out of the deal, and he's said many times that he's unhappy with the deal.

Trump has long hinted he may seek to kill the deal that his predecessor Barack Obama reached in 2015. Iran agreed to give up the means to make nuclear weapons as the US and allies reduce economic sanctions as part of the agreement. Yet Trump says Iran isn't living up to "the spirit" of the deal.

"We are not going to stand for what they're doing to this country," Trump told reporters last week.

[USA Today]

He's Already Called For More Efficiency And Fair Contributions From All Members

In brief remarks on Monday — during which he mentioned building Trump World Tower across from the UN headquarters in Manhattan — Trump emphasized the need for the UN to reduce bureaucracy and ensure that all members contribute fairly.

"We encourage all member states to look at ways to take bold stands at the United Nations with an eye toward changing business as usual and not being beholden to ways of the past which were not working," Trump said, flanked by UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Secretary General António Guterres...



"We must ensure that no one and no member state shoulders a disproportionate share of the burden, and that's militarily or financially," Trump said. "We also ask that every peacekeeping mission have clearly defined goals and metrics for evaluating success."



[The Washington Post]