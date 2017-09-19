Here Are The Highlights From Trump's First United Nations Address

​President Donald Trump's first address to the United Nations General Assembly was a largely staid, even presidential affair, with shout-outs to sovereignty, peace and democracy that sounded like they could have come from any American leader. However, there were a few moments when Trump's irrepressible Trumpiness emerged. Here are some highlights.

He Got People To Clap For 'America First'

Trump returned to a campaign slogan (and former antisemitic rallying call) in a way that somehow got the General Assembly to applaud (albeit weakly). He said, "As president of the United States, I will always put America first, just like you as the leaders of your countries will always — and should always — put your countries first."

He Threatened To 'Totally Destroy' North Korea And Called Kim Jong Un 'Rocket Man'

He ratcheted up tension by saying, "The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea."



He then added, "Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime," reiterating a strange insult that he premiered on Twitter.

He Called The Iran Nuclear Deal 'An Embarrassment To The United States'

"The Iran deal was one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into," he said. "Frankly, that deal is an embarrassment to the United States, and I don't think you've heard the last of it, believe me."

He Called Socialism A 'Discredited Ideology'

Once again somehow getting the audience to clap politely, Trump said, "The problem in Venezuela is not that socialism has been poorly implemented, but that socialism has been faithfully implemented." He then said that socialism and communism lead to "anguish and devastation and failure," and called them "discredited ideologies."

If the highlights aren't enough Trump for you, enjoy the speech in its entirety below:



