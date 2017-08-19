Donald Trump Misspells 'Heal' In Tweet And Other Trump Reactions To The Boston Protests Today

Today, thousands of counter-protestors marched on the streets of Boston in response to a right-wing "Free Speech Rally" held in Boston Common, a downtown Boston city park. While the protests surrounding the rally have been largely peaceful, 27 people were arrested for disorderly conduct.

On Twitter, Trump praised the Boston police for looking "tough and smart" while at the same time dubbing the counter-protesters as "anti-police agitators."

Great job by all law enforcement officers and Boston Mayor @Marty_Walsh. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

Two hours later, however, Trump opted for a more measured tone and applauded protestors that were "speaking out against bigotry and hate." He also added that sometimes protest is a process a nation has to go through in order to heal.

I want to applaud the many protestors in Boston who are speaking out against bigotry and hate. Our country will soon come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

Our great country has been divided for decades. Sometimes you need protest in order to heal, & we will heal, & be stronger than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

Unfortunately for Trump, his message of unity and healing may not have been as effective as he would like. Before he sent out the final, corrected version of the tweet above, Trump accidentally spelled "heal" as "heel." Twice.

So this is fantastic



Trump tweets "sometimes protest needed to heel"



Deletes to correct typo.

Adds an 's' to Decade



Tweets "heel" again pic.twitter.com/E2kyIlh688 — DCResisterBee🐝 (@DC_Resister_Bee) August 19, 2017

Twitter, as you can imagine, is having a field day with the president's typos.

Did he mean "heel", "heal," or "heil"? pic.twitter.com/VAKsA28Jtg — Nicholas Thompson (@nxthompson) August 19, 2017





Trump wants to bring all minorities, women, and LGBT to #heel. Freudian slip, not a misspelling. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 19, 2017

How can you heel when you have no sole? @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/CvOWbR61i8 — Abigail Edge (@abigailedge) August 19, 2017

Aide: Sir, typo

Trump: Fixed it

Aide: No still there, "heel"

Trump: Yea, heel!

Aide: You mean "heal"

Trump: No I dont

Aide: Gimme your phone pic.twitter.com/uwzo8kzKKP — maura quint (@behindyourback) August 19, 2017



