Donald Trump Misspells 'Heal' In Tweet And Other Trump Reactions To The Boston Protests Today

Today, thousands of counter-protestors marched on the streets of Boston in response to a right-wing "Free Speech Rally" held in Boston Common, a downtown Boston city park. While the protests surrounding the rally have been largely peaceful, 27 people were arrested for disorderly conduct.
On Twitter, Trump praised the Boston police for looking "tough and smart" while at the same time dubbing the counter-protesters as "anti-police agitators."
Two hours later, however, Trump opted for a more measured tone and applauded protestors that were "speaking out against bigotry and hate." He also added that sometimes protest is a process a nation has to go through in order to heal.
Unfortunately for Trump, his message of unity and healing may not have been as effective as he would like. Before he sent out the final, corrected version of the tweet above, Trump accidentally spelled "heal" as "heel." Twice.
Twitter, as you can imagine, is having a field day with the president's typos.