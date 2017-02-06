Trump's Travel Ban Moves To America's Most Liberal Appeals Court, And Other Trump News From Today

Here at Digg we try to provide you with the best and the most pressing stories of the day. There is a lot (a lot) of important news coming out of the new Trump administration, so in an effort to give you all the Trump stories we can't give you on our front page we'll be assembling daily updating lists of what President Trump and his team are up to in their first 100 days. Updates will appear at the top.



Monday, February 6rd, 2017. Day 18.

+ Trump's Travel Ban Faces America's Most Liberal Appeals Courts CNN

+ Neil Gorsuch's Claimed Volunteer Work Comes Into Question The Wall Street Journal

+ Apple, Facebook, Google, Netflix, Uber, Among Others File Brief Against Trump's Travel Ban The Guardian

-- Former CIA Chief Criticizes Trump Travel Ban The Washington Post

+ Russia Pushes Back Against Trump's Criticism Of Iran Reuters





Here's what happened on Friday.

More

Need more Trump news and analysis? Check out our Trump channel.

What you need to know about the Cassidy-Collins Obamacare 'Alternative' Bill

​

​

