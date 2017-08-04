Was The Trump Transcript Leak Good Or Bad For American Democracy?

Almost immediately after the Washington Post published leaked transcripts of two of President Trump's ​phone conversations with foreign leaders, politicians and pundits began criticizing the anonymous White House leaker (or leakers) for violating longstanding norms. Others argued that the leaked transcripts served a vital public service by demonstrating Trump's temperament and lack of grasp on the issues. Here are the arguments on both sides.

Critics Say The Leak Will Hinder Presidents' Ability To Conduct Diplomacy And Undermine National Security

The Atlantic's David Frum — a former speechwriter for George W. Bush — argued that the leaks will undermine foreign leaders' ability to speak openly with the American president.

It is vitally important that a president be able to speak confidentially — and perhaps even more important that foreign leaders understand that they can reply in confidence... No leader will again speak candidly on the phone to Washington, D.C. — at least for the duration of this presidency, and perhaps for longer.

[The Atlantic]





A former Obama administration official made a similar point.

"This is beyond the pale and will have a chilling effect going forward on the ability of the commander in chief to have candid discussions with his counterparts," Ned Price, a former National Security Council official under President Barack Obama, told The Hill.



[The Hill]





Critics Also Say There Was Nothing Newsworthy In The Transcripts

Some critics of the leak argued that there was nothing of public interest in the transcripts that justified their being leaked.

I don't think anything worthwhile was gained from their publication. For example, we see in the transcript of the call with Prime Minister Turnbull that Trump is 1) staggeringly ignorant on matters of policy; 2) stubbornly resistant to taking correction when someone explains the issue to him; 3) vehemently opposed to everything associated with Obama; 4) convinced that all deals agreed to before he took office are bad deals for the U.S. negotiated by stupid people; 5) completely out of his depth when representing the U.S. in dealings with other governments.

That tells us nothing about Trump that we didn’t already know from his public statements.

[The American Conservative]





Critics Worry About The Effects Of The Erosion Of Norms In Government

Frum also makes a sort of slippery slope argument, suggesting that when civil servants violate norms, Trump will feel justified in his violation of other norms.

Trump's violation of basic norms of government has driven people who would otherwise uphold those norms unto death to violate them in their turn. Contempt for Trump's misconduct inspires counter-misconduct.

Nor is that the end. The less Trump can trust the regularly constituted government, the more justified he will feel in working irregularly.

[The Atlantic]





A former ambassador argued that any leak of classified information undermines national security.

"Leaks of sensitive or classified information damages our national security," Michael McFaul, who served as Russian ambassador under Obama, told The Hill.



[The Hill]





Defenders Of The Leak Think The Content Of The Transcripts Was Newsworthy

Daniel Drezner, a Tufts University international politics professor, told HuffPost that Trump's behavior during the conversations was disturbing enough to justify sharing it with the public.



To him, the question is whether government officials observing potentially concerning behavior ― in this case Trump's apparent lies, belligerence and confusion in the calls ― should feel compelled to reveal that, even if it means leaking.

"You can argue that the violation of norms was the content of the conversations," Drezner said, adding that this is a consistent problem for experienced U.S. government bureaucrats in the Trump administration.

[HuffPost]





Defenders Think The Leak Might Reassure Foreign Leaders Rather Than Alarm Them

Brian Beutler of the New Republic argues that the risk of the leak undermining foreign leaders' ability to speak openly with the president is overblown.

We are far from the point where foreign leaders assume transcripts of their calls with Trump, let alone future presidents, will end up on the front pages. Many have been quick to assume that this leak will have a chilling effect on U.S. relations with other countries, without stopping to ponder the likelihood that some foreign leaders might be relieved to learn that factions within the U.S. government are taking extraordinary steps to weaken this particular president.



[New Republic]





Defenders See The Leak As An Urgent Message To Congress That They Must Remove Trump

Beutler also argues that the only reason the leaks are necessary is because people imbued with the power to constrain the president are refusing to do it.

If there are norms worth fretting over here, they aren't the ones that govern whistleblowing, but the ones that should govern what U.S. political leaders do when the president is too incompetent to serve. It is because of their cowardice — their refusal to uphold norms they were elected and appointed to guard — that these transcripts leaked in the first place.



[New Republic]





Finding The Leaker Will Not Be Easy

Wherever you come down on whether the leak was justified, it's going to be hard to find out precisely who leaked the transcripts, since lots of people had access to them.

The notes were likely taken by a National Security Council official, who then put the conversations into a memorandum of conversation which is then sent through an editing and approval process by senior officials on the NSC.



The memorandum is then logged and registered as the official U.S. record of the meeting and kept on file either at the NSC or State Department.



It can be distributed, sometimes as a hard copy, to relevant officials at the Department of State, Department of Defense, CIA, Office of the Director of National Intelligence and other agencies within the intelligence community.

[The Hill]