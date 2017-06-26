Supreme Court Allows Parts Of Travel Ban To Go Into Effect, And Other Trump News From Today

Monday. June 26. Day 157.

Top Stories​

Supreme Court Allows Parts Of Travel Ban To Go Into Effect: The Court will hear full arguments in October on the Trump administration's controversial travel ban, but for now it scaled back the lower court injunction, allowing for people without a "bona fide relationship" to someone in the US to be blocked.

President Trump Goes On Morning Tweetstorm: Eager to get the week started, the president took to Twitter Monday morning to tweet about President Obama's response to Russian election interference, his annoyance at the Russia investigation, and more.

Speculation Swirls Over Justice Anthony Kennedy's Future: Rumors have circulated that Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy is considering retiring at the end of this Supreme Court session — which would give President Trump his second Court appointment.





Trump's Tweets

The Democrats have become nothing but OBSTRUCTIONISTS, they have no policies or ideas. All they do is delay and complain.They own ObamaCare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

The reason that President Obama did NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling is that he expected Clinton would win.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

...and did not want to "rock the boat." He didn't "choke," he colluded or obstructed, and it did the Dems and Crooked Hillary no good. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

The real story is that President Obama did NOTHING after being informed in August about Russian meddling. With 4 months looking at Russia... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

..under a magnifying glass, they have zero "tapes" of T people colluding. There is no collusion & no obstruction. I should be given apology! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

Republican Senators are working very hard to get there, with no help from the Democrats. Not easy! Perhaps just let OCare crash & burn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017



