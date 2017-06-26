Supreme Court Allows Parts Of Travel Ban To Go Into Effect, And Other Trump News From Today

Monday. June 26. Day 157.
Top Stories
Supreme Court Allows Parts Of Travel Ban To Go Into Effect: The Court will hear full arguments in October on the Trump administration's controversial travel ban, but for now it scaled back the lower court injunction, allowing for people without a "bona fide relationship" to someone in the US to be blocked.
President Trump Goes On Morning Tweetstorm: Eager to get the week started, the president took to Twitter Monday morning to tweet about President Obama's response to Russian election interference, his annoyance at the Russia investigation, and more.
Speculation Swirls Over Justice Anthony Kennedy's Future: Rumors have circulated that Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy is considering retiring at the end of this Supreme Court session — which would give President Trump his second Court appointment.