Trump Warns Syria Against Another Chemical Attack, And Other Trump News From Today

Tuesday. June 27. Day 158.
Top Stories
White House Warns Bashar Al-Assad Against Chemical Attack: In a highly unusual statement, the White House announced that the Syrian president appears to be preparing another chemical attack like the one perpetuated against citizens in April. "If... Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price," says the statement.
FBI Questioned Former Trump Campaign Adviser Carter Page: In five meetings in March, FBI agents questioned Page about his connections to Russia. The interviews mark the most extensive known questioning of a Trump associate in the Russia investigation. Page reportedly denied any wrongdoing in the interviews.
US Image Suffers Under Trump: A survey carried out in 37 countries reveals that 74% of the world has no confidence in Trump. Only in Russia and Israel did Trump receive higher confidence ratings than President Obama.
Trump's Tweets
Trump returned to one of his favorite pastimes today: attempting to discredit mainstream news sources. (Here's what he's talking about with regard to CNN.)