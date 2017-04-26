Trump To Unveil Tax Plan With Massive Cuts For Corporations And His Company, And Other Trump News From Today

​There's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about.

Tuesday, April 26th. Day 97.

​Like getting all your Trump news in one go? Sign up to receive all the day's Trump news in your inbox.

Top Stories

Death And Tax Plans

President Trump will unveil his tax plan Wednesday, which will include a reduced tax rate of 15% for corporations and businesses like Donald Trump's, as well as increased deductions for middle-income individuals. The border adjustment tax and infrastructure will be absent from the plan.



The plan rests on an economic theory from the 70s called the Laffer Curve, which says that tax cuts create revenue by injecting money into the economy. Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush both relied on the theory for their tax policies, while George Bush Sr. called it "voodoo economics".

Trumped Again

President Trump's executive order that would deny funding from sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement hit a snag Tuesday. A federal judge in San Francisco barred enforcement of the order, writing that two California counties had "demonstrated that they are likely to succeed on the merits of their challenge," which is based on the premise that the order is unconstitutional.



Other Stories

Ted Cruz Introduces EL CHAPO Act To Pay For Trump's Wall Axios



Trump's Tweets

President Trump was anything but happy Wednesday morning, tweeting up a storm against the federal judge blocking his sanctuary cities executive order. He incorrectly blamed the 9th circuit court of appeals for the ruling — they would review the ruling if it is appealed.

First the Ninth Circuit rules against the ban & now it hits again on sanctuary cities-both ridiculous rulings. See you in the Supreme Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2017

Out of our very big country, with many choices, does everyone notice that both the "ban" case and now the "sanctuary" case is brought in ... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2017

...the Ninth Circuit, which has a terrible record of being overturned (close to 80%). They used to call this "judge shopping!" Messy system. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2017

Trump then targeted Canada, which he has recently criticized for subsidizing dairy products, which he claims has hurt the American dairy trade.

The U.S. recorded its slowest economic growth in five years (2016). GDP up only 1.6%. Trade deficits hurt the economy very badly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2017

Here's what happened yesterday.







