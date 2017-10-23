Slain Soldier's Widow Gives 'GMA' Interview, Trump Immediately Lashes Out On Twitter

On Monday morning, George Stephanopoulos sat down with Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed in Niger earlier this month. Johnson has been at the center of a firestorm after Rep. Frederica Wilson accused Trump of disrespecting Myeshia Johnson during his condolence call to her last week. This is the first time Johnson has spoken on TV about the matter, and she did not have kind words for the president:

President Trump responds to my conversation with Sgt. LaDavid Johnson's widow, Myeshia Johnson, this morning on @GMA pic.twitter.com/zEsMWzHaTt — GeorgeStephanopoulos (@GStephanopoulos) October 23, 2017

Almost immediately, Trump responded on Twitter, specifically calling out Johnson's assertion that Trump stumbled over her husband's name:



I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, and spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2017

