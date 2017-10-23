'COULDN'T REMEMBER MY HUSBAND'S NAME'

Slain Soldier's Widow Gives 'GMA' Interview, Trump Immediately Lashes Out On Twitter

On Monday morning, George Stephanopoulos sat down with Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed in Niger earlier this month. Johnson has been at the center of a firestorm after Rep. Frederica Wilson accused Trump of disrespecting Myeshia Johnson during his condolence call to her last week. This is the first time Johnson has spoken on TV about the matter, and she did not have kind words for the president:

 

Almost immediately, Trump responded on Twitter, specifically calling out Johnson's assertion that Trump stumbled over her husband's name: 

 

For more on the slowly unfolding argument between Trump, John Kelly, Johnson and Rep. Frederica Wilson, check out our explainer

