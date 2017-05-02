Trump Tweets That We Need 'A Good Shutdown,' And Other Trump News From Today

Tuesday, May 2nd. Day 103.

In a profile of Ivanka Trump in the New York Times, Trump says she plans on being a "moderating force" for her father, promoting "gender inequality" through "federal paid leave," "affordable child care," and a fund for female entrepreneurs. According to White House officials, it seems to be working — she reportedly encouraged her father to yield on women's health funding in the most recent spending bill, and convinced her father to speak on the merits of Planned Parenthood during a Republican debate.



Ivanka Trump did not consult with the Office of Government Ethics about her White House role despite Press Secretary Sean Spicer saying so, according to a letter made public by the office of Senator Elizabeth Warren. The office reportedly reached out the Ivanka and the White House to suggest she become a full employee five days before she made the decision to do so. According to federal disclosure forms, Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner failed to report his stake in a real estate startup linked to George Soros, Peter Thiel, and Goldman Sachs. He also failed to report up to $1 billion in loans from big banks. The disclosures are not required by law, but raise major ethics concerns as Kushner orchestrates multiple initiatives by the Trump administration, such as the American Technology Council, which will certainly have interactions with figures like Peter Thiel.

Tuesday morning, President Trump tweeted out an excuse for concessions (funding for a border wall) that the White House made in the spending bill that is likely to pass through congress, explaining the bill needs 60 votes, requiring Republican and Democratic buy-in.

The reason for the plan negotiated between the Republicans and Democrats is that we need 60 votes in the Senate which are not there! We.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017

In a second tweet, Trump suggested that more Republican Senators be elected, or change Senate voting rules. As a last option, Trump encouraged a partisan conflict, calling for a government shutdown over the next spending bill — seemingly suggesting that the conflict may either affect 2018 elections or inspire a rule change.





either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51%. Our country needs a good "shutdown" in September to fix mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017

