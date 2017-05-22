Trump Strikes Friendlier Tone On Islam In Saudi Arabia, And Other Trump News From Today

Monday, May 22nd. Day 122.

Top Stories ​​ ​

Trump Signs Saudi Arms Deal During Visit: President Trump visited Saudi Arabia over the weekend where he signed a Saudi arms deal and participated in cultural celebrations. On Sunday, Trump delivered his speech on Islam, where he spoke out against "terror of all kinds," and avoided sweeping condemnation of Islam that he's previously engaged in. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held a press conference Sunday without inviting US media. At the presser, he condemned human rights violations in places like Iran, without mentioning Saudi Arabia's poor track record on the subject.

Trump To Propose Massive Cuts To Medicaid: In his budget for entitlements, to be released Tuesday, President Trump will propose massive cuts to Medicaid. While the House has already passed similar cuts in their health care bill, it's suspected that the Senate will aim to drastically reduced such cuts — setting up a battle between the House, the Senate, and the President.

