Trump Assembles Team To Manage Scandal Fallout, And Other Trump News From Today

Trump Hiring Special Team To Handle His Crisis: President Trump is reportedly hiring a team to handle the fallout from his recent spat of major scandals. Trump has reportedly reached out to former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski to lead a crisis management team that will most likely be housed outside the White House. The Washington Post reports that Trump is evaluating finalists for a team of outside counsel that will consult him on how to respond to aspect of the investigations into his campaign's ties to Russia.

Flynn Misled Investigators About Money And Connections: According to The New York Times, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn told Pentagon investigators when renewing his security clearance that he only had minor connections to foreign nationals and received no foreign payments, when in fact he was deeply connected to Russia and Turkey and was recently payed $45,000 to appear next to Vladimir Putin. The revelation comes amid a deepening sinkhole of scandal for Flynn, who was fired for lying about communications he had with Russia before Trump's inauguration.

Trump Wants To Cut Billions From Disease Prevention And Research: President Trump has proposed a budget that would cut billions from health research organizations such as the National Institutes of Health. The full budget is to be released Tuesday, but was published early Monday and then withdrawn.

Trump Asked Intelligence Heads To Deny FBI Investigation: President Trump reportedly asked the director of national intelligence and the director of the NSA to deny the existence of any evidence of connections between Trump's campaign and Russia. The intelligence leaders reportedly denied Trump's request, deeming it inappropriate.

