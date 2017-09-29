NOT THE ONLY POOR RESPONSE

We Don't Even Know Where To Start With This Trump Statement About Puerto Rico

On Friday, President Trump was asked about the federal government's response to the tragic aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, which has been left without power and communication for over a week. His response was non-sensical word vomit: "The loss of life, it's always tragic. But it's been incredible. The results that we've had with respect to loss of life."

 

Trump has faced increasing criticism in the wake of the hurricane, with response teams struggling to successfully deliver aid on the island. 

Earlier today, Trump tried to explain the struggles the government was having with the response, blaming difficulties on Puerto Rico's geography. Trump has repeatedly given mixed messages on the response:

 

The mayor of San Juan slammed the federal government's response on CNN, saying "this is not a good story... this is a life or death story... this is a story of a devastation that continues to worsen... where is there good news here?"

 

In an emotional speech this afternoon, Mayor Cruz literally begged for help: "I am begging, begging anyone that can hear us to save us from dying. If anybody out there is listening to us, we are dying and you are killing us with the inefficiency."

 


