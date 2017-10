President Trump traveled to Puerto Rico (where most residents still lack power, communications and water) on Tuesday, where he spoke about the state of the disaster relief effort.

While speaking, Trump ​joked that the money spent on the recovery had "thrown our budget out of whack" and then tallied the loss of life in Puerto Rico against the number of lives lost during Katrina (it's worth noting that Maria's toll is likely far higher than currently reported):

Trump just compared Hurricane Maria to Katrina, which he said was a "real catastrophe." Death count: "16 people versus in the thousands" pic.twitter.com/9z5XpymDLw — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) October 3, 2017





[Via Tom Namako]